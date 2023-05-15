The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced that it will be going cashless from Thursday, May 11, 2023.

This means that all 300 ECG offices across the country will accept mobile money and bank deposit slips for payments, but no physical cash will be accepted anymore.

Customers can now pay their bills conveniently from the comfort of their homes by dialing *226#.

However, if customers choose to visit the nearest ECG offices, they are required to load up their cash to their mobile money account before visiting any ECG office to make payment.

Alternatively, customers may also take a deposit slip from any ECG office and visit their bank to make payment as ECG is integrated with all banks in the country.

Customers will no longer need to present payment receipts at ECG once the payment reflects in their accounts.

Good news is that there will be no service charges or e-levy applied to payments to ECG. This means that if customers owe GHS100, they will only be required to pay exactly GHS100 without any additional charges.

ECG’s move to go cashless is expected to improve service delivery, reduce long queues, and provide a more convenient option for customers who wish to make payment.