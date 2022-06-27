Two boys, Nana Amo, age eight and Nana Boadi, age five, met their untimely death when the room they were sleeping in was gutted by fire, burning them to death at East Legon.

Uncle of the deceased boys, Nana K told 3FM that his brother called him around 2:00 am, that there is a fire outbreak in the house and his two children have been trapped in the fire.

They managed to put out the fire with the help of the Fire Service but the children had died. The cause of the fire has not been established yet. The bodies have been deposited at the Police Hospital morgue and investigations are ongoing.

ALSO READ: