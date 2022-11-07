The Tertiary University Teachers Association of Ghana (TUTAG) is accusing Vice-Chancellors of Technical Universities of engaging some government agencies to defer some allowances from August 2021 to January next year.

It has been negotiated together with management of various technical universities that the Internally Generated Fund component of allowances should be paid from August 2021.

But the Association claims the Ministry of Finance is yet to comply with the National Labour Commission’s ruling in releasing letters to the various university councils to make the necessary budgetary allocation for the purpose.

President of TUTAG, Prof. Collins Ameyaw, says their intelligence points to the Vice-Chancellors involvement in the delays.