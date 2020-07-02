The Anomabo Traditional Council, headed by Nana Owia Ansah IV, has appealed to President Nana Akufo-Addo to transform an erected billboard of a poultry farm under the One-District One-Factory (1D1F) initiative into a real one.

According to the traditional ruler, the construction of the poultry farm will greatly benefit the people of Anomabo, particularly farmers in the area.

Nana Ansah made the appeal to the president at the commissioning of a $47.5 million water project to benefit some 146 communities across nine districts in the Central region.

He, however, commended President Akufo-Addo for the water project as well as the construction of the Anomabo Fishery College and the free Senior High School policy.

President Akufo-Addo, delivering his address at the commissioning, urged investors to take advantage of the 1D1F flagship programme and invest in poultry farm to provide jobs and expand the local economy.

The president further revealed that the government had secured another funding for two other rural-based water supply projects to increase access to potable water in rural communities.

The secured funding is to benefit some additional 150 communities in the Ashanti, Eastern, Oti, Greater Accra and Volta regions.

The government has also awarded contracts for the construction of 645 mechanised borehole systems nationwide.