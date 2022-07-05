The Trinity Baptist Church, Accra on behalf of its affiliate in the United Kingdom, has presented an amount of Gh₵10,000 to the Apiate Support Fund committee along with some relief items to the victims.

Speaking on behalf of the delegation, the Resident pastor, Rev. Reuben Asare, said their donation is premised on love and support for the people of Apiate upon hearing the sudden news of the explosion.

The relief items presented included 24 boxes of assorted clothes and shoes, four boxes of soap and washing powder, 10 bags of 50kg rice, two boxes of cooking oil, three boxes of sardine and mackrel and one box of spaghetti.

This comes in line with some activities for the birthday celebration of their pastor, Rev. Kingsley Appiagyei, Rev. Asare noted.

According to him, the Bible admonishes Christians to visit orphans and widows in their trouble times, adding that “we felt that as a church this is a typical occasion for us to show those dimensions of a pure religion to the community, through love, care and support as directed by God.”

Rev. Dr. Joyce Aryee, the Chairman of the Support Fund committee, who expressed her profound gratitude on behalf of the people of Apiate, said she was particularly grateful the team helped save them the time and resource to transport the items.

She hoped that their gesture of love and kindness would be emulated by other churches to also support the worthy cause.