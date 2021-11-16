Treepz Ghana has signed an agreement with HM Evolution Services Ltd, a leading transport company in Ghana, to pilot app-based mass transportation solutions within the Greater Accra Metropolis. The partnership will allow commuters to book intra-city bus rides on HM Evolution 44-seater buses via the Treepz Mobile app.

Upon a successful pilot, the partnership will see the onboarding of additional 44-seater buses to help ease the hassle of daily commuting.

A statement from Treepz Ghana said: “The agreement will also seek to ease the burden of passengers who have to stand for long hours to queue or fight for seats at bus stops. With the Treepz mobile app, it will be easy for passengers to reserve their seats even before they get to their bus stops. They only have to select their pick-up time, in addition to their pick up and drop off bus stops and wait for their bus to arrive.

“The pilot will commence on the Accra to Ayi Mensah, Circle to Amasaman and Circle to Kasoa routes.”

The Treepz service, which is cashless, is in line with the country’s drive for digitisation, and will allow passengers to pay bus fares via mobile money and other digital channels, the company said.

Treepz Ghana Country Manager, Isidore Kportufe, added that: “We are thrilled to embark on this journey with HM Evolution, and are really looking forward to welcoming other bus partners onto our Vehicle Partnership program. This demonstrates Treepz Ghana’s long-term commitment to lead the charge in adopting shared mobility technology to improve how we commute and make it hassle-free to move around the city. Most importantly, our bus partners are guaranteed steady revenue and growth in their business.”

He noted that: “At this critical time where everyone is concerned about the traffic situation, we believe this move can play a key role in unlocking the possibility of comfortable, predictable and safe mass transit within the city. This will ease congestion and afford the driving public, the option to park and ride and ultimately, reduce the number of cars on the road which contributes to the intense traffic on the major highways.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming our existing and new customers onto the HM buses, as well as opening the doors to new partnerships with other bus operators and other stakeholders. This presents a hugely exciting opportunity to all to work together and improve the quality of daily commuting further across Accra.”

HM Evolution Services Managing Director, Adri Hopson, said: “We are confident that with further engagement with all stakeholders in the transport sector, we can modernise the industry and remove all bottlenecks within the sector. Although we have been in the transportation business for some years, we are very optimistic about this opportunity to introduce technology through our partnership with Treepz Ghana. Our buses are neat, air-conditioned, and very comfortable and will provide a great in-ride experience to all passengers”.

About Treepz

Treepz Ghana is a technology company that operates within the transportation space with operations in Ghana and Nigeria.

The company’s mobile app available on Android and iOS enables commuters and companies in Accra and Lagos to book comfortable AC buses for their morning, afternoon and evening rides on fixed routes.