Nigerian writer and feminist, Chimamanda Ngozie Adichie, has been honoured by the New York Library as she gets inducted as one of the ‘Library Lions’.

She was eulogised at the annual ceremony which is organised in the United States city to honour people who have distinguished themselves in arts, culture, letters and scholarship.

Chimamanda took to her Instagram page to share the remarkable feat with her fans as she describes the honour as “utterly spirit-lifting”.

She has made history by joining the New York Public Library, a tradition of a lionized institution and an excellent company as the first female export from Nigeria.



Other honorees this year were Johnathan Lethem, Darren Walker, and Tina Brown while previous recipients included Oprah Winfrey, Nelson Mandella, Gloria Steinem, Zadie Smith etc.



Her achievement has stirred up some fans who are praising her for always breaking new grounds and blazing the trail.

“You deserve this and more. Lots of love from Anambra,’’ a fan commented.

Another commented, “I can never tire of telling you congratulations. Keep on’’

‘’Great!!! Beautiful woman.”

“Congratulations; it is your merit,’’ were some comments from her fans.