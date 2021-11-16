Kwadjo Asante, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Suhum constituency in the Eastern Region, on Monday, November 15, 2021, visited the various examination centres under his jurisdiction.

The 2021 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) bagan yesterday, Monday, November 15, 2021, and will end on Friday, November 19, 2021.

The MP encouraged the candidates to be confident during the examination and desist from any form of malpractice.

“We are here this morning to encourage you to do well in your exam,” he said.

Mr Asante gifted each candidate mathematical sets to aid them during their exam. He said the mathematical sets were very important not only in the study of mathematics but in other disciplines.

The mathematical instruments were received by the Municipal Education Director, Mrs Sowah Quaye. She expressed her profound gratitude to the MP for the kind gesture in remembering the candidates and encouraging them.

The MP was followed by New Patriotic Party Constituency Executives led by Chairman Frederick Ofosu and some party faithful.






