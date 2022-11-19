The Chief of Dokochina, Dokochinawura Muniru, says preparations are underway to perform some traditional rites on the Black Volta river where 18 people perished while riding on a boat.

According to the Chief, some youth have been tasked to search for the remaining bodies at the banks of the river.

The yet-to-be-identified victims were travelling across Dokochina, a mining area in the Bole district of the Savanna Region.

According to reports, the boat carrying some 20 passengers capsized when it crashed into a fisher’s net upon getting to the middle of the Black Volta.

Meanwhile, fishermen have suspended all fishing activities until rituals are performed to calm the tides.