An 11-year-old boy has died on the Black Volta at Buipe in the Central Gonja district of the Savannah region days after 10 persons perished in a boat mishap.

According to sources, the boy went for fishing on the Black Volta and was unfortunately electrocuted.

This is coming after the entire area was flooded with the tides becoming rough.

Meanwhile, traditional leaders announced a suspension of all activities on the lake ahead of purification exercise after 18 passengers travelling on a boat across the Black Volta drowned.

The victims were traveling across Dokochina, a mining area in the Bole district of the Savanna Region when the boat capsized after crashing into a fishermen’s net.

