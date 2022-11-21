A student of Kriel High School in South Africa has reportedly hanged himself after being falsely accused of rape by a female student.

The hashtag, #JusticeForBafanaSithole is trending on social media following the death of the student.

The victim reportedly hanged himself in a storage area of their classroom shortly after they had written their exams.

A lawyer identified as Barry Roux on Twitter shared a snapshot of the deceased’s last note where he maintained his innocence before taking his life.

It was reported that after Bafana died, the supposed victim claimed that the accusation was false and in fact a joke.

“Kriel High School learner Bafana Sithole hanged himself with his tie in a Classroom after A girl accused him of Raping her. He Hanged himself then later on the girl claimed ukuthi “SHE JUST WAS KIDDING.” #JusticeForBafanaSithole,” the lawyer wrote.

In the last note he sent to his mother before dying, he laid curses upon the accuser whom he said robbed him of his life and happiness.

See snapshots of the late student’s last words: