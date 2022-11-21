A man, believed to be in his late thirties, has been beaten to pulp after he was caught red-handed attempting to cut off a woman’s head.

The incident, which happened at Gomoa Mamfam in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region, left another person injured.

Adom News correspondent Kofi Adjei, who followed the story, reported that the victim attempted to murder the stranger out of anger after she denied him food.

She was, however, saved by a ‘Good Samaritan’ who traced her cries for help.

Eyewitnesses narrated that the suspect slashed the ‘Good Samaritan’ in the face with the pocket knife before he was overpowered.

Irate residents descended on the victim before dumping his unconscious body at the Awutu Bereku police station.

At the time of filing the report, the suspect was still unconscious with broken arms and legs.