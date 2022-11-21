The hashtag #DavidoAt30 is trending in over 20 countries as the world unites to celebrate talented artiste real name David Adekele Snr.
The commemoration is not a joyous one as his fans share in his pain of marking 30 years while mourning the loss of his son, Ifeanyi David Adeleke Jnr.
Nonetheless, tweeps have, in their own way, shared the fond memories they have of the superstar while praying words of blessings upon his life.
Social media is arguably dry following the silence of the once bubbly, jovial and cyber-active Davido, leaving fans to wish he could just communicate with a single post.
As he climbs his third storey, fans have prayed he and his family find happiness again and bless them with his online presence in the shortest possible time.
The joy giver now needs joy, for which his fans have taken to the various social media platforms to begin a challenge of sharing photos of Davido with a wide smile.
Davido’s plans for his thirtieth birthday which included a concert, donation and official proposal to his lover, Chioma have since been cut short.
In previous tweets, he expressed excitement as he looked forward to being a “man”.
Check out some birthday wishes below: