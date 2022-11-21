The hashtag #DavidoAt30 is trending in over 20 countries as the world unites to celebrate talented artiste real name David Adekele Snr.

The commemoration is not a joyous one as his fans share in his pain of marking 30 years while mourning the loss of his son, Ifeanyi David Adeleke Jnr.

Nonetheless, tweeps have, in their own way, shared the fond memories they have of the superstar while praying words of blessings upon his life.

Social media is arguably dry following the silence of the once bubbly, jovial and cyber-active Davido, leaving fans to wish he could just communicate with a single post.

As he climbs his third storey, fans have prayed he and his family find happiness again and bless them with his online presence in the shortest possible time.

The joy giver now needs joy, for which his fans have taken to the various social media platforms to begin a challenge of sharing photos of Davido with a wide smile.

Davido’s plans for his thirtieth birthday which included a concert, donation and official proposal to his lover, Chioma have since been cut short.

In previous tweets, he expressed excitement as he looked forward to being a “man”.

Check out some birthday wishes below:

Happy birthday David Adedeji Adeleke. We love you king ❤️#DavidoAt30 pic.twitter.com/NIJtFRPoIB — feyisayo 💸 (@feyiszn) November 20, 2022

We are coming back stronger. A rare human with a good heart. #DavidoAt30 pic.twitter.com/yZeNzxZczc — ChefChi👩‍🍳 (@thecheffchi) November 20, 2022

It was suppose to be a Historic Birthday for the Culture But Man Proposes while God Dispose. #DavidoAt30 pic.twitter.com/5qG3QmwsCq — Rãbsöñlèê (@RabsonLee) November 21, 2022

Happy Birthday to the one & only Davido, the G.O.A.T 🐐

We love you! ❤️#DavidoAt30 pic.twitter.com/K1JwbeN4Fx — DAVIDO NEWS 🌍 (@davido_global) November 20, 2022

Davido is celebrated everywhere, he is Loved Everywhere and the world at Large miss Him. Happy Birthday Champ 🥂 #DavidoAt30 🎂 pic.twitter.com/6ZA8GUZGqT — Rãbsöñlèê (@RabsonLee) November 21, 2022

Need to see this smile again. Happy Birthday King ❤️ #DavidoAt30 pic.twitter.com/0qvPyubOQi — wande (@blaccmajek) November 21, 2022

I speak for all when I say we want him Happy like this again Right? We fvcking love you king Davido ❤️ Be Strong #DavidoAt30 🎂 pic.twitter.com/36R46Bpw2V — Rãbsöñlèê (@RabsonLee) November 21, 2022

Happy Birthday 001 😇 We miss you Baddest 🥺 Continue to stay and stand strong 🫶🏾 #DavidoAt30 #30BG pic.twitter.com/PFAbTENtMt — Richard✴️ (@sageRichkid) November 20, 2022