The body of a 29-year-old fisherman, who drowned in the Black Volta at Ebo Akura in the Krachi Nchumuru District of the Oti Region, has been found.

The body of the deceased, identified as Michael Akwasi Donkor, was found on Thursday dawn, three days after the incident.

This was after traditional authorities poured libation and performed rituals on Wednesday night at the riverside ahead of a search for the body.

The body was near decomposing at the time it was found and examined by the National Disaster Management Organisation.

It has subsequently been released to the family for burial.

The widow of the deceased, Vivian Atinyor, could not control her tears when she spoke to Adom News about the incident.

