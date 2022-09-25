Actress and movie producer, Tracey Boakye, is still basking in the euphoria of her marriage to her husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah.

The two tied the knot in a colourful ceremony on July 29, 2022.

But Mrs Badu Ntiamoah has managed to keep her fans and followers in the known with every detail since the marriage; from her honeymoon to special moments with her husband.

In a new social media activity, the actress has shared a video of her marriage proposal which she said took place on the morning of May 28, 2022.

According to her, she said yes in Germany when her husband came to kneel and asked the life-changing question while she was asleep on the couch.

The day Tracey says will remain one of the memory dates in her life.

She took to her Instagram page to share the video which had Nigerian gospel musician, Mercy Chinwo’s Obinasom playing in the background.

The video also contained a slideshow of memorable times they spent together.

Watch the video below: