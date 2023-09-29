The Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) has initiated an investigation into a fire that engulfed a booster station on Friday 29th September 2023.

The facility is said to be owned and operated by Quantum Oil Company Limited.

Sited less than a kilometer from TOR’s main plant, the booster station is connected to a 12-inch main pipeline used for discharging all liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) arriving at the Tema port.

Reacting to the incident, acting Public Relations Officer (PRO) of TOR, Matilda Frempah assured Joy News that an investigation will be conducted while emphasizing that refinery operations will not be impacted.