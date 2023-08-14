The Managing Director of the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR), Jerry Kofi Hinson, has resigned on health grounds.

His resignation was in a letter dated August 11, 2023, addressed to President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Mr Hinson stated in the letter that he is unable to continue his role as MD due to unforeseen health circumstances.

“Regrettably, I am unable to continue in my role as Managing Director due to unforeseen health circumstances. This letter, therefore, serves as my notice of resignation from the Managing Director’s position effective from an agreed handover/transition period with the Board of Directors,” he said.

He went on to express appreciation to the President for the opportunity to serve Ghana through TOR.

“It has been a privilege, honour and pleasure to serve as the Managing Director for Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) for the past 18 months. Working in partnership with the Board of Directors and Management, we have undertaken the daunting task of identifying a suitable entity to partner with TOR to revamp its operations in a sustainable and profitable way.

“The process, though long and arduous, has resulted in the selection of a potential partner who needs to be taken through the various approval stages,” the letter added.

Meanwhile, Mr Hinson has assured of his commitment to ensure a smooth transition of his duties and to perform them thoroughly until his last day at post.

ALSO READ:

Read the full letter below: