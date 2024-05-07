Exactly four and a half years after her rumoured death on November 5, 2019, Madam Elizabeth Evoeme, popularly known as Ovularia in the 80s TV sitcom, ‘The New Masquerade’, has passed on aged 81.

A statement by the Evoeme Emekalam family on her expiration read: “Friends, fans, colleagues, the family of the legendary actress, Elizabeth Lizzy ‘Ovularia’ Evoeme, would like to notify the public, all those who loved her and her work in ‘The new Masquerade,’ of her passing.Elizabeth ‘Ovularia’ Evoeme will be dearly missed and was extremely loved by her family and also by you, her fans.

“We thank you all for your support and for respecting our privacy at this time. God bless you all and may our dear Elizabeth ‘Ovularia’ Evoeme rest in perfect peace, now and always.”

Her daughter, Justina Ngozi Evoeme, who is based in London confirmed Ovularia’s demise, which she described as painful and shocking, adding “I need to get my head around what has happened.”

2019 rumoured death

On November 5, 2019, Evoeme’s rumoured death was reportedly announced on Twitter by one Churchill Ebhodaghe without any detail regarding the cause of her rumoured expiration.

Dismissing the rumour, Ovularia, on November 8, 2019, reportedly said that those behind the rumour deserved to be punished.

She said: “There was never a time I was so sick that it get to the paper or the media. I was never so sick that I needed prayer and I made it public. My sickness is just the sickness of elderly people — arthritis, hypertension, that’s it.”

MORE: