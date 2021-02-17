Popular Nigerian businessman and estranged husband of Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, Olakunle Churchill has taken to social media to celebrate their son, King Andre on his birthday.

The father, who recently got married to Rose Meuere, took to his Instagram page to share a photo with his son King and penned down a heartfelt birthday message to the five-year-old boy.

In his birthday message to King, Mr Churchill prayed that God honours his ex-wife, Miss Dike and surround his son with peace.

In his words:

“Today has always been a significant date in your life and existence. May the Lord surround you with peace, prosperity, bless your friends, honour your mum, and most importantly shower you true happiness all the days of your wonderful life.

“My son. KING ANDRE OMODAYO OLADUNNI CHURCHILL, on your birthday, I pray for nothing but your good health and happiness in life. May the grace of God keep you always protected in Jesus’ name.”