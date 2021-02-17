The majority shareholder of Hearts of Oak, Togbe Afede XIV, will hold a press conference today to address the recent happenings at the club.

The Ghana Premier League powerhouse has dominated the airwaves and the headlines for the wrong reasons.

Currently, the entire technical team has left the club. Kosta Papic, who was the head coach of the club, has left the club due to interference.

Assistant coach, Asare Bediako, has also left the club citing personal reasons. Team manager, Sabahn Quaye, has been sacked for accusing a board member of interference.

However, the National Chapter Committee, led by Supporters Chief, Elvis Herman Hesse, on Wednesday besieged the headquarters of the club.

Speaking to the press, Mr Hesse called on the Board to appoint Chief Executive Officer and a local coach or face the wrath of the supporters.

The supporters chief also demanded for a reconstitution of the club’s board of directors and an emergency meeting with Togbe Afede, the club’s biggest shareholder.

“The NCC demands the immediate appointment of a first-team coach,” Mr Hesse said.

“This should be done in consultation with all the stakeholders. We have realised that the expatriate coaches have not helped the clubs for the past decade.

“We will not hesitate to take any action when an expatriate coach is appointed. The NCC wants to be involved in who becomes the next Chief Executive Officer and a local coach.”