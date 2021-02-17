Being a highly emotional person does not necessarily mean you’re sad all the time. It also doesn’t mean that you’re “crazy” or exaggerate everything.

You do, however, feel things more intensely than the average person.

Why do I cry so easily?

The short answer to this is that you are able to feel and experience emotions on a deeper level than others.

What does it mean to be too emotional?

Highly emotional people provide understanding and logic behind what others may perceive as “abnormal” or simply something they don’t understand.

However, it’s important to note that there’s really no baseline for emotional response. So while one person might perceive your demeanor as being “too” emotional, another person might not even register your emotional behavior.

What causes a person to be so emotional?

Genetics

Studies have shown that people have a genetic disposition to certain emotions. So if you’ve noticed a family member like your mum or dad has heightened emotions, you have them to thank for your feelings!

Sleep deprivation

A 2010 study found that a lack of sleep makes you more susceptible to feeling negative emotions.

Anxiety disorders

Research out of Stanford University suggests that those with anxiety disorders have difficulty regulating their responses to negative emotions and may not be able to effectively manage stress. This means that you might have a strong emotional response to something that doesn’t necessarily warrant one.

Substance abuse

Emotional regulation and substance abuse go hand-in-hand and create a nasty cycle. A 2014 study found that not only can the inability to regulate emotions properly lead to substance abuse, but long-term substance abuse can also lead to emotional dysregulation.

Certain personality disorders

Some personality disorders such as Borderline Personality Disorder create difficulties with proper emotional regulation.

You’re a highly sensitive person

Highly sensitive people process emotions differently than those who are not, and often feel things more deeply.

How do I stop being so emotional?

First, know that it’s okay to feel what you’re feeling. If your emotional state isn’t negatively affecting your daily life, don’t try to suppress them! Repressed emotions are unhealthy and will only lead to further issues in the future as you begin to feel emotionally overwhelmed.

Instead, take the time to learn how to regulate your emotions effectively through therapy, speaking with a mental health professional, meditation, and other methods to manage your emotions.

Those who are highly emotional have many benefits and advantages in life that are deemed positive to most. Here’s why:

1. They develop deeper and more meaningful relationships

Their high emotional intelligence gives them a unique ability to feel emotions and understand others’ emotions. Their feelings make them very likable. It also makes them an honest and great friend.

2. They’re in tune with their own emotions and feelings

There are many people in the world who are unable to identify feelings and emotions and understand them in a rational sense.

Some may attribute a person or group of people to feeling a certain way while those who are highly emotional are able to manage their feelings and emotions without having to place blame or reason on someone or something.

3. They’re always changing

They are aware of their feelings and emotions and if they feel something is off or not in line, they will change whatever it is that needs changing. It could be certain people in their life or even a certain food.

Regardless of what it is, highly emotional people will change whatever they need to in order to feel their equilibrium.

4. They won’t settle

They know their worth and value. They know what they bring to the table. They also know exactly what they want and their strong will keeps them in line.

5. They’re critical thinkers

They are able to critically think things through whether it’s a situation or a relationship or a friendship. They analyze everything and make decisions that are rational and sound for the most part.

6. They process their feelings rather than suppress them

Many people would rather avoid conflict and suppress their feelings so they don’t have to deal with certain feelings and emotions that are painful or uncomfortable, like feeling angry or sad.

Those who are highly emotional are very aware of their feelings and, as much as they may want to or try to suppress their feelings, they can’t. Instead, they process them and move on.

7. They’re self-aware

People who are highly emotional are usually self-aware of their verbal and nonverbal behavior. They are aware of facial expressions and body language. One reason for this is because they are skilled in reading and understanding other people’s body language and behavior.

8. They’re imaginative

Because of their intuitiveness and wondering minds, people who are highly emotional have a tendency to love exploring and be adventurous. They seek to learn and understand different things.

9. They have an appreciation for the small things

Highly emotional people are used to doing things for others and being there for people; they don’t expect to receive anything for it. They do it out of the kindness of their hearts because it feels good.

So when they receive a sweet text message or small gift, they are overjoyed. They are ecstatic. It doesn’t take a lot to keep highly emotional people happy, to be honest. They appreciate the little things in life over materialistic things and money.