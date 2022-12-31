A 28-year-old mobile money vendor, brother Michael, is in critical condition at the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital.

This was after two robbers on motor bike shot him in front of a public toilet at Buduburam Zone 11 in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.

The incident, according to reports, happened around 5:00 am while the victim was visiting the natures call before heading for his normal duties.

Momo vendor shot

Just when he was about to enter the toilet, the robbers ambushed and shot the victim twice before taking away his money while the toilet operator was also robbed.

The toilet operator, who was traumatised, in an interview on Adom News, said the unknown men attacked him minutes before the MoMo vendor also arrived there.

Momo vendor shot

The Toilet Operator said the robbers took all his money before attacking the Momo vendor.

Meanwhile, the Unit Committee Members at Gomoa Buduburam say their lives are in danger and are calling on the IGP to beef up security at Buduburam.