Two people have lost their lives through drowning in a river at Ajumako Anyinesu in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam District of the Central Region.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, December 26, 2022.

The first to die was a teenager who was chasing his slippers which was being carried away by the river. In an attempt to retrieve the slippers, he slipped and drowned.

After the boy drowned, a man in the community boasted he could retrieve the body from the river.

He then dived into the river in a bid to retrieve the body but he also got drowned.

News got to the chief and elders of the town and about 10 youth were organised to search for the bodies.

All efforts to find the bodies proved futile.

The residents the next day Tuesday, December 27, 2022, after libations were performed, went to the river to search for the deceased.

They retrieved the bodies which were sent to the Ajumako District Police Station.

Meanwhile, the bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the Our Lady of Grace Hospital Mortuary for autopsy and preservation.