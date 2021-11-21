The Greater Kumasi Sanitation Project, an intervention by city authorities, to reduce open defecation in parts of Ashanti Region, is yielding positive results.

Through the initiative, 150 households in Greater Kumasi now have toilets, with over 1,200 registered to get them.

As part of activities to commemorate the 2021 World Toilet Day, assemblies within the region took stock of activities to reduce open Defecation.

The Greater Kumasi Sanitation Project was launched last year with the objective of affording residents access to household toilets.



The Head of KMA Environmental Health, Isaac Basanyin, said they are targeting 33,000 household toilets within Greater Kumasi in the next three years.

Though Mr Basanyin explained tenants are eager to have the facility, their worry he said was that houses with multiple landlords could hinder the project implementation.

Through the Ministry of Sanitation, the eight assemblies within Greater Kumasi have a Toyota Hilux pickup truck and two motorcycles to support the campaign against open defecation.

ALSO READ:

The Sector Minister, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, said the government has secured $ 74 million World Bank support to help achieve SDG 6 of clean water and sanitation for all.



Under the funding, the Asafo sewage system will be expanded and rehabilitated.



The Minister called for concerted efforts to end indiscriminate disposal of faecal matter.

The Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, assured significant efforts have been made by local assemblies within Greater Kumasi to reduce open defecation.