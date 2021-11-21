The National Communications Officer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has proposed ways Ghana can recover from economic hardship instead of the imposition of taxes.

In his opinion, the government is being insensitive based on the new taxes rolled out in the 2022 Budget presented by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta on Wednesday.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, Mr Gyamfi called on the government to reduce tax exemptions granted in the country.

“Statistical reports show that 90% of multinational companies enjoy tax exemptions in Ghana. Every year, the total tax exemptions taken by the government is estimated between Gh¢3bn to GH¢5bn.



“Why should we punish traders, students and poor people with these taxes but allow multinationals to create jobs and wealth and enjoy tax exemptions?” He queried.

To him, there wouldn’t be any need for government to impose these taxes if corruption is efficiently dealt with in the country, adding that the government should cut expenditure.



On the back of the 1.75% electronic tax which includes Mobile Money (MoMo), he added, “you cannot take MOMO money from us and spend it on chattering a private jet which cost over $20,000 dollars per hour.”