Former Tema East Member of Parliament, Titus Nii Kwartei Titus Glover has expressed his gratitude to President Akufo-Addo for appointing him as Managing Director of Volta Aluminum Company Limited (VALCO).

Speaking on Adom TV’s Badwam show, he promised to work hard in consultations with all stakeholders for the progress of the company.

“The appointment is very intact. It’s from the President’s office. I’ve met the Minister for Land and Natural Resources, Hon. Sam Abu Jinapor. We’ve had some discussions immediately after 6th March towards the start of the process.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank the President for this honour. I’m so grateful. Over 45 to 47 years ago, we knew what VALCO was made of. As we’ve come, we’ll make sure that we do a lot of consultation; I’ll do a lot of listening to make sure that all stakeholders and workers come together to identify the problems on the ground and find solutions,” he said.

“I am yet to meet the VALCO board to know the day I can start work so everything is in line.”

Buem MP, Kofi Adams who was on the show also congratulated Mr Glover for his appointment.

“Congratulations is in order,” he said while shaking his colleague’s hand.

“I think He deserves it because seriously speaking, I was not happy about the policy that if someone was an MP and minister and loses his or her seat he will not get a ministerial appointment. That idea has denied the government of some very experienced persons. I wish him really really well,” he added.