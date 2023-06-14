Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah LilWin is up in alms with the purported lookalike of Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah, Founder and General Overseer of Believers Worship Center.

LilWin, who describes the Man of God as his godfather, expressed displeasure in how the popular lookalike has taken his impersonation to a treacherous level.

In his opinion, Adom Kyei-Duah has worked hard to build a reputable brand which should not be dented by any lookalike in the name of comedies and skits.

In a live video he made to address the issue, LilWin sounded a strong warning to the lookalike to embrace his own identity and stop hiding under the shadows of the Man of God.

“Let today be your last warning. This man will not descend too low to do the things you acted about. There are laws in Ghana so you can’t just stand up and do certain things. Time will tell,” he roared.

LilWin further threatened legal actions against the impersonator and asked him to gather evidence when he is summoned before court.

The displeasure is coming at the back of a viral skit the lookalike made where he was accused of sexually molesting a young girl.

Adom Kyei-Duah issued a warning during one of his sermons, which the lookalike replied that “to hell with your warning”.

