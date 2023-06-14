Right To Play has rolled out series of activities to raise awareness of the need to protect Ghanaian children against abuse, exploitation, neglect, and all forms of violence.

The organisation will highlight children’s issues in general, while noting the successes and challenges that require urgent intervention during the campaign, the Gender Specialist at Right To Play Ghana, Fouzia Tua Alhassan, has said.

“We will be educating our project communities and the public at large on children’s rights and how they can support child rights in the country,” she added.

The United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund reported in 2021 that nearly one-fifth of Ghanaian children are victims of severe physical punishment, and are engaged in child labour.

The global body noted that nine out of 10 children suffer psychological aggression, and about three out of four children are considered “multidimensionally poor.”

With June 12 and June 16 marked across the world as the World Day Against Child Labour and the International Day of the African Child respectively, Right To Play has decided to take child education campaign to Ghanaians.

“Children do not have to live and learn in fear. They need the right environment to unleash their creative and innovative ideas,” Fouzia Tua Alhassan said.

As part of activities under the campaign, Right To Play will use social media, radio, and community events to rally support for Ghanaian children.