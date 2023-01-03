Media personality, Cynthia Tima Yeboah, popularly known as Tima Kumkum, through her Tima Kumkum Foundation in collaboration with The Community Hospital, Akyem Oda, has organised a free health screening exercise for over 150 widows in her father’s hometown (Akyem Aduasa) in the Eastern Region.

Akyem Aduasa is where her grandfather, Barima Appiadu II, used to be the chief.

The exercise was to mark the New Year and to support the widows.

The Adom TV’s award winning presenter also distributed items from Altunsa , Top CHOCO , flora tissues, onga, cowbell , adom precious beads, fabric center and money to the over 150 widows.

Also present to put smiles on the faces of the widows was

sensational singer Selassie Brown who entertained them with her soothing voice.

More photos below: