Ghanaian music legend, TiC, has been named the brand ambassador for OA Pay, an Africa-first money remittance platform based in the UK.

OA Pay, a home-grown remittance platform regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), proudly announced its collaboration with TiC.

As the brand ambassador, TiC will lead campaigns, carry out informative initiatives, and engage in various activities on behalf of OA Pay.

Expressing his excitement about the partnership, TiC highlighted the significance of his music career in Ghana, Nigeria, the UK, the US, and around the world.

He sees this collaboration as an opportunity to bridge connections between Ghanaians residing at home and abroad, using a service developed by Africans, for Africans.

TiC emphasized OA Pay’s understanding of the African context and its alignment with the African narrative.

In today’s digital age, TiC emphasized the importance of having access to an efficient remittance platform.

He emphasized the need for a fast, convenient, reliable, and user-friendly approach to sending and receiving money, at competitive rates.

TiC encourages families in Ghana, Nigeria, the UK, and the US to utilize the OA Pay app and recommend it to their loved ones, highlighting the platform’s reliability and the additional benefits it offers.

TiC spoke from personal experience, having used the OA Pay platform multiple times in the UK.

He commended the platform for addressing the gaps in money remittance services and promoting financial inclusivity.

TiC expressed his excitement about partnering with OA Pay, citing their impressive features and vision.

The CEO of OA Pay, Mrs. Tracey Abiola, expressed her enthusiasm about having TiC as their brand ambassador, acknowledging his extensive and genuine experiences in Africa.

She emphasized TiC’s highly regarded and respected brand in Ghana and internationally and praised his valuable contribution to OA Pay.

OA Pay is a transparent money remittance platform, offering the highest transfer rates without hidden fees or commissions.

Users can enjoy real-time alerts for their transfers, bypassing middlemen.

Additionally, the platform can be used for payments while on vacation in Africa, providing convenience for users.

The company also actively engages in supporting social causes and local communities across the continent.

To learn more about OA Pay and its services, visit their website at https://pay.oneafrica.io/home.