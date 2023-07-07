Managers of the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park have announced the temporary closure of the Park to the public.

The renovated park will be closed from midnight of Friday, July 7, 2023, to Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

The closure, according to a statement signed by the Ag. Director of the Park, Mr Edward Quao, is to allow the authorities to prepare for the commercial operations of the Park.

“We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused, and we are committed to delivering a remarkable park experience that exceeds the expectations of the community and visitors,” the statement indicated.

Meanwhile, Samini and Kofi Kinaata are expected to perform at the Park at a concert the authorities say is strictly by invitation.

Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park

Situated on the coastal outskirts of Accra, the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park sits on the former Accra Polo Grounds, where Dr Kwame Nkrumah famously proclaimed Ghana’s independence.

Initially constructed in 1990 by the late Head of State, Jerry John Rawlings, the park serves as a testament to Ghana’s rich heritage and was opened to the public in 1992.

Over the years, the park has attracted visitors from all corners of the globe, with an annual count of approximately 98,000 individuals who come to pay homage to Ghana’s first President and gain insights into his life and legacy.

The park was closed for renovations and commissioned by President Nana Akufo-Addo on Tuesday.