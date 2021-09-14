The Ghana Meteorological Agency has sent weather warnings as rains take over parts of Ghana, Tuesday morning.

In a statement released, it alerted that thundery activities are set to take over some parts, predominantly in the southern belt.

Some areas in the Northern half; Kete Krachi, Kintampo, Goaso, Sunyani, Techiman, Yendi, Tamale, Wa, Narelugu, Bolgatanga and Damongo will experience thunderstorm by afternoon.

These areas would be followed closely by Accra, Aflao, Kasoa, Cape Coast, Takoradi and Axim in the late hours of the afternoon.

Areas within the Southern half of the country will be variably cloudy with cases of thundery activities or rain this afternoon into the evening.

Early Morning Mist or Fog patches will occur over the mountainous and forest zones.

The state of the sea will be calm, it said.