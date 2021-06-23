The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has announced that thick clouds will form over some parts of the country, followed by rain.

The middle and coastal sectors will be cloudy with occasional slight to moderate rains. However, breaks of sunshine will be observed intermittently.

Areas to experience rain tonight include Accra, Aflao, Cape Coast, Takoradi, Axim, Akim Oda, Kumasi, Goaso and Sunyani.

Bright conditions are expected over the north in the afternoon, becoming cloudy in the evening with thunderstorms or rains over few areas.

Thunderstorm will be experienced in the areas of Bolgatanga, Narelugu and Wa.

The forest and coastal areas will be cloudy tomorrow morning with pockets of rain. The sea will, however, be calm.

The rains to pour tomorrow morning will be relatively lower, and will be taken over by cloud and mist.