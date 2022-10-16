The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has announced rains in some parts of the country Sunday evening and Monday morning.

The update, contained in a post on Facebook, noted that partial clouds will replace the sunny conditions from mid afternoon.

Intermittent cloudiness over the north and middle sectors is expected.

The coastline and offshore areas will be partly cloudy with slight chances of rainfall, especially in the eastern coastal areas.

Generally, the night will be partially cloudy across the northern sectors while the state of the sea remains rough.

For areas like Aflao, Accra and Kasoa, intermittent rainfall is expected throughout Sunday evening to Monday morning.