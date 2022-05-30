Ghanaian Instagram model, actress, and video vixen Pamela Odame Watara is popularly known because of her well-endowed upper body.

But Pamela Watara has not always been the girl we know her to be, at least not when she was a teenager.

A throwback photo of the video vixen has popped up showing how she looked back in the day when she was still in secondary school.

The photo, on Instagram blog Sweet Maame Adwoa, Pamela Watara is seen standing with two other classmates, a girl and a boy.

ALSO READ:

While the boy, standing in-between the two girls wore a school uniform, Pamela wore a black top over a tracksuit with the other girl wearing a house jersey.

From the setting of the photo, it looked as if there was some sporting activity going on in the school.

checks have indicated that the school is Odumaseman Senior High School at Tanodumase near Sunyani in the Bono region.

The caption inscribed on the photo suggests Pamela was called Hawa Watara when she was in Senior High School.

