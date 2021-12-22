Three persons have been crushed to death in a head-on-collision at Atebubu in the Bono East Region.

A woman and a six-month-old-baby, who sustained injuries, are also undergoing treatment.

The accident involved a taxicab with registration number NR 112-12 and a Nissan Patrol with registration number AS 8687-19.

The accident is said to have occurred on Monday in an attempt by the taxi driver to dodge a pothole on the route.

The taxi, which was heading from Amantin to Atebubu, rammed into the Nissan which was travelling in the opposite direction at Asanteboa on the Amantin-Atebubu road.