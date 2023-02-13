A group of irate Baale youth have apprehended three friends for stealing over 50 bags of cement from a road construction company yard at Baale, a farming community on the Bole- Chachar Road.

The suspects have been identified as Fataw Yussif ,Muhammed Dawudu and Zakaria Seidu.

Some youth who spoke to Adom News’ Rebecca Nantomah disclosed the contractor as KRANOC company Limited.

According to them, the company has been in the community to construct the road from Bole-Baale to Chacha but unfortunately the three men from Bole came to steal from their yard.

They narrated a watch dog was set up to arrest criminals and behold the three youth from Bole were arrested and nearly burnt.

This was after the chief of Baale, Seidu Gilbert Iddi, appealed to the angry youth not to take the laws into their own hands but give the suspect to the Bole police.

They are currently in custody assisting with investigation for further actions.

Meanwhile, the detective in charge of the case has hinted the three will be put before the Bole District Magistrate court on Tuesday.