Three persons have been confirmed dead in two separate gory accidents at Assin Fosu and Assin Asempanaye in the Central Region, Tuesday.

Twelve other victims who are said to be masons and labourers also sustained various degrees of injuries and were rushed to the intensive care unit of the St. Francis Xavier Hospital in Assin Fosu.

Those who suffered severe injuries were referred to Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for further treatment.

Meanwhile, the bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the same hospital morgue for preservation.

Reports suggest that the first accident occurred on the Cape Coast – Kumasi highway.

The driver, Joseph Obeng, 36, driving an Isuzu Private Pickup with registration number WR -456-W with fourteen occupants travelling from Cape Coast direction towards Assin Juaso direction.

The driver who was overspeeding attempted to overtake a vehicle upon reaching a section of the road in Assin Fosu Township but lost control of the vehicle and struck a metal guard mounted on the side of the road and somersaulted in the process.

Police upon hearing the news swiftly moved to the scene to ensure the road is cleared to enable traffic flow and further visited the victims at the hospital to ascertain first-hand information from the survivors.

The second accident involving a Renault Tanker with Registration number WR-2116-22 carrying limestone and travelling from Takoradi towards Kumasi direction knocked down a pedestrian who was crossing the road at Assin Asempanaye near Assin Praso.

The deceased who has been identified as Emmanuel Obu aged 32 died instantly as the head was crushed.

ALSO READ:

Driver, another in critical condition after accident on Kasoa-Cape Coast Highway

Firefighters rescue 4 trapped in gory accident at Buipe

The deceased, according to his younger brother Stephen K. Asare was paying a visit to his sick mother and immediately he alighted from the vehicle, the unfortunate happened.

The body has been deposited at the St. Francis Hospital while investigation commences.

The bodies of the deceased are yet to be identified.

Meanwhile, police are calling on the Residents who can’t locate their relatives to go to the Hospital for identification.

Police investigations have commenced while the drivers are in police custody assisting invaginations.