An irate youth have burnt to death three persons after a botched cattle theft at Biu near Navrongo in the Upper East Region.

The details of the suspects have been given as 40-year-old Peter Ayeleguni; 28-year-old Emmanuel Kofi Sewor; with the third person yet-to-be identified.

Reports suggest the residents apprehended the trio and set them ablaze even before the arrival of the police at the scene.

ALSO READ:

The three bodies were burnt beyond recognition together with a tricycle and motorbikes believed to be for the suspects.

Meanwhile, Police in the area have begun investigations to bring the perpetrators to book with the bodies deposited at the War Memorial Hospital at Navrongo.