Contemporary gospel musician Joe Mettle has narrated his interesting journey to the Upper East Region of Ghana when he passed by Hitz FM’s Daybreak Hitz show on Friday.

According to him, right from the onset, he took gospel as a mission, thus, preaching and touching lives through his song ministrations.

He added that, his ambition led him to travel to Navrongo, a town and the capital of Kassena-Nankana District in the Upper East Region of northern Ghana, adjacent to the border with Burkina Faso, and he went in good faith to perform.

After reaching his destination, Joe Mettle said he was shocked after seeing the plush hotel that was booked for him among other experiences that will forever linger in his memory.

