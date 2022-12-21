The Bole district magistrate court presided over by His Worship Edward Essel has sentenced two friends for stealing a dog for pepper soup in Sawla in the Sawla district of the Savannah region.

Lochitey Sansah A.K.A Wiser, aged 27, and Gregory Dari A.K.A Obolo were handed a fine of GHS 3,000 each.

The two, who were charged for stealing, pleaded guilty to the offence. They were fined additional GHS 1,000 as compensation to the complainant and in default shall serve 12 months imprisonment.

The prosecutor in this case, Chief Inspector Abdulai Awuni, briefing the court said the complainant is a drinking bar operator whilst the accused persons are masons by profession, all residents of Sawla.

He said on December 19 at about 6am the complainant detected that his dog which has been sleeping at his bar cannot be found.

After interrogation with some clients and residents of the area, one of his costumers pointed fingers at the accused.

The complainant quickly rushed to the accused persons home and saw his dog killed and used for pepper soup.

He thereafter reported the case to police at Sawla and the two accused persons were arrested.

The suspects admitted to the crime and were arraigned.