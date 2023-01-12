The Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, remains hopeful that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) can ‘break the eight.’

According to him, the individuals who have expressed interest in running as presidential candidates for the NPP have unique leadership skills to garner votes for the party.

President Akufo-Addo has so far received resignation letters from two cabinet members, Alan Kyerematen and Owusu Afriyie Akoto, who served in the Trade and Agriculture ministries, respectively.

Speaking on Accra-based Asaase Radio, Wednesday, Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said though one of the candidates stands out, he is unable to mention his name yet.

“I can say that many of them that I have assessed have the potential of helping us break the 8 [but] there may be a primo among them,” he said.

“In terms of competence and qualification, I can vouch for many of them who have come up, like [Vice-President Mahamudu] Bawumia, Alan Kyerematen, Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Boakye Agyarko, Kennedy Agyapong, Kwabena Agyepong, Kofi Konadu Apraku,” he said.