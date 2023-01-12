A brave Zimbabwean man is singing praises to God after he escaped the jaws of death on Tuesday afternoon when he was attacked by a leopard while relieving himself in the bush.

The 25-year-old James Chauke is currently nursing wounds he sustained during the fierce battle with the beast.

Narrating his ordeal, James, who is admitted to a Provincial Hospital, told H-Metro that he thought he was going to die after the big cat ambushed him.

It was around lunch time when I was working at a plot close to a dense forest.

I went to relieve myself. I saw some impalas and other animals and didn’t realise that they were being hunted by a leopard. I was among the animals and never thought there was a dangerous animal, he said.

I heard growls, but I just thought they were baboons eating something and when I turned to look back, I saw that it was a leopard.

It was already too late as it was charging at me. When it jumped at me, I grabbed its front leg. I managed to pick up a stone and bashed its mouth, said James.

It was a moment of life and death for me, and I just kept hitting its mouth with a stone.

James said it must have been a female leopard with cubs because he heard cries of cubs. He doesn’t remember how he got help or who took him to hospital.

Lately, human-wildlife conflict has been on the rise with most encounters involving elephants.