President Nana Akufo-Addo has said that the country is hopeful to get an International Monetary Fund (IMF) deal latest in February.

According to him, the deal will enable the economy to bounce back.

He added that the deal will also help repair the country’s public finances as well as “rebuild the confidence of outsiders in our economy and our own self-confidence in the manner in which the economy can proceed.

“We are going through that process with them (IMF) right now, as we speak and hopefully by the end of this month or latest by the middle of February, a full-blown IMF agreement will be put in place,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo made this remark while interacting with some students from Harvard University in the United States at the Jubilee House.

According to the President, a staff-level agreement with the IMF towards a full-scale agreement has already been achieved.

“We will succeed in implementing the various considerations of the staff level agreement that will enable us to have a full IMF agreement,” President Akufo-Addo said.