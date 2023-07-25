Dancehall musician Shatta Wale has expressed appreciation for a dedicated fan of rapper Sarkodie who advocated for a reconciliation between the two music icons, urging them to collaborate on another explosive song for the industry.

The duo previously teamed up for the hit track “Megye Wo Girl,” and now, Shatta Wale believes it’s time for them to join forces once again to ignite the entertainment scene with their unmatched synergy.

The call for a reunion came to light when a Twitter user with the handle @SarkNativesGH shared an electrifying video of Sarkodie performing “Megye Wo Girl” during his Jamz World Tour.

The crowd at the DMV Park erupted with excitement as the song dropped, further fuelling the desire for a new collaboration.

Shortly after the tweet, which read, “Sarkodie and Shatta Wale need to give us another banger like M3gye wo girl. DMV park with the energy 🔥,” Shatta Wale took to the same platform to applaud the fan’s sensible suggestion.

He tweeted, “Sensible tweets like this is what I want to see, so we all can grow together in money ✌️🙏❤️ but not comparison… Kudos Sark natives. Take your wine glass.”

Fans and followers of both artistes are now buzzing with excitement and anticipation, eager to witness the dynamic duo create magic together once again.

For now, Sarkodie and Shatta Wale continue to make waves individually in the music scene, but the possibility of their reunion has ignited a renewed sense of anticipation and excitement among music lovers.

Check out the post below:

Sensible tweets like this is what I want to see so we all can grow together in money ✌️🙏❤️ but not comparison… Kudos sark natives



Take your wine Glass 🍷 https://t.co/fDE0q7TtXC — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) July 24, 2023

