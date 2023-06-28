President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed confidence in the state of the economy, stating that it is recovering well after a period of turbulence.
He emphasized that the cedi has now achieved stability against major foreign currencies, bringing much-needed relief.
Additionally, he highlighted the positive impact of the Gold-for-oil deal, which has contributed to the stability of petroleum product prices for a considerable duration.
During his speech at the Independence Square in celebration of this year’s Eid-Ul-Adha, President Akufo-Addo assured the nation of his government’s commitment to make further progress and ensure the well-being of Ghanaians.
He acknowledged the efforts made thus far and promised to continue working towards providing relief to the people.
In his address, President Akufo-Addo also advised the Muslim youth to celebrate the Eid-Ul-Adha responsibly, urging them not to engage in reckless behaviour.
By emphasizing the importance of responsible celebrations, the President aimed to promote a safe and enjoyable festive season for all.
ALSO READ:
- Kumawood stars storm Assin-North polling station [Video]
- Assin North: Voters can no longer be taken for granted – Prof Gyampo
- Ablekuma attack: Taxi driver captured in CCTV footage acted very smart – Ex-Police Officer