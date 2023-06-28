President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed confidence in the state of the economy, stating that it is recovering well after a period of turbulence.

He emphasized that the cedi has now achieved stability against major foreign currencies, bringing much-needed relief.

Additionally, he highlighted the positive impact of the Gold-for-oil deal, which has contributed to the stability of petroleum product prices for a considerable duration.

During his speech at the Independence Square in celebration of this year’s Eid-Ul-Adha, President Akufo-Addo assured the nation of his government’s commitment to make further progress and ensure the well-being of Ghanaians.

He acknowledged the efforts made thus far and promised to continue working towards providing relief to the people.

In his address, President Akufo-Addo also advised the Muslim youth to celebrate the Eid-Ul-Adha responsibly, urging them not to engage in reckless behaviour.

By emphasizing the importance of responsible celebrations, the President aimed to promote a safe and enjoyable festive season for all.

