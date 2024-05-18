Tamale North Member of Parliament (MP), Alhassan Suhuyini, has criticised the Akufo-Addo government for the current economic challenges the country is facing.

He attributed the crisis to what he called the government’s reckless and irresponsible borrowing since assuming office in 2017.

According to the lawmaker, the government’s excessive borrowing and extravagant spending, often associated with lavish celebrations, have exacerbated the economic challenges.

Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile on Saturday, May 18, Mr Suhuyini emphasised that if the Akufo-Addo government had continued the prudent investments and hard work initiated by the previous Mahama administration, Ghana would be in a much better position today.

He argued that the warning signs of the impending economic turmoil were evident long before, and if the government had been attentive, it could have taken preventive measures.

Mr Suhuyini urged Ghanaian voters to hold the New Patriotic Party and its flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, accountable at the polls, asserting that they have shown little concern for the hardships faced by the populace.

In his assessment, instead of focusing on measures to alleviate the suffering of Ghanaians as the head of the Economic Management Team, Dr Bawumia has been preoccupied with unrelated activities like dancing, which, in Mr Suhuyini’s view, is not addressing the real issues at hand.

“The erstwhile Mahama administration created a fiscal space for the government to begin to raise revenue from the bond markets and others. So, EIU in 2016 predicted that the government of Ghana’s GDP was going to grow to about 8% in 2017. This prediction was in 2016.”

“So in 2017, a new government took over and perhaps sustained this hard work and gains that had been made, and so we posted about 8% GDP growth and guess what, they stopped the investment and hard work and so the signs started showing on the wall. They went on a debt binge, accumulating debts and celebrating with kenkey parties, and that is the core of our economy problems today,” he argued.

