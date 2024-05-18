Tamale North Member of Parliament (MP), Alhassan Suhuyini, has slammed the former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu for seeking to remove his successor, Kissi Agyebeng.

Mr Suhuyini contends that, Mr Amidu lacks the authority to dictate who succeeds him and how they carry out their duties.

He dismisses Amidu’s assessment of Agyebeng’s performance, arguing that his “low standards” cannot serve as the benchmark for evaluating Mr Agyebeng.

Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile programme on Saturday, May 18, Suhuyini, who also serves as the Ranking Member on Parliament’s Lands and Forestry Committee, rebuked Amidu for his actions.

He criticised the former Special Prosecutor for his apparent bitterness towards individuals who surpass him, attributing it to Amidu’s failure to deliver during his tenure.

According to Mr Suhuyini, Amidu’s petition reflects his resentment towards those who outshine him, highlighting his inability to fulfill his responsibilities effectively.

“Mr Martin Amidu’s standards are not the ones by which we should judge Kissi Agyebeng’s performance because Mr Martin Amidu’s standards are low. And in his petition, he seems to be suggesting that his standard was the best standard and that was the way Kissi Agyebeng should have proceeded and that again in my view is typical Martin Amidu for you.”

Following the revelation that Martin Amidu had petitioned President Akufo-Addo to remove the current Special Prosecutor, news circulated rapidly.

Mr Amidu’s petition, dated April 30, 2024, was swiftly forwarded to Chief Justice Gertrude Torkonoo on May 6, 2024, indicating the seriousness with which the matter was regarded.

In his petition, Mr Amidu cited procurement irregularities in the acquisition of vehicles for the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) and alleged misconduct involving judges and the administration of justice.

Moreover, he raised concerns about infringements on citizens’ rights through arrests and detentions, violations of the right to information, and questionable appointments within the OSP.

The NDC MP is of the view that Mr Amidu’s actions have given President Akufo-Addo the opportunity to remove yet another independent officer who’s not in the good books of the government.

Chief Justice asks Kissi Agyebeng to respond to impeachment allegations

Meanwhile, the Chief Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo, has instructed the Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng to provide his comments on the matters raised in a petition seeking his impeachment. According to the her, this step is crucial in determining the appropriate course of action to be taken regarding the impeachment process.

Per the directive, the Chief Justice underscored the judiciary’s commitment to upholding due process and fairness in handling the matters.

“This is to forward to you a copy of the petition dated 30th April 2024 sent to the Office of the President which was forwarded to the Office of the Honourable Lady Chief Justice on 6 May 2024.

“Kindly provide your comments to the matters raised to enable the Honourable Chief Justice to determine if a prima facie case has been made out,” portions of the letter said.

