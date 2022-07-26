Thieves have for the second time in eight days raided the Adansi Asokwa Primary School in the Ashanti Region and bolted with feeding items.

A distraught caterer, who spoke to Adom News’ Isaac K. Normanyo, narrated they came to school on Monday morning to cook for the pupils.

However, upon arrival, they realised their store room had been broken into with bags of rice, oil, tin tomatoes and cooking utensils, among others missing.

She noted they cannot tell if it was the same group from last week’s operation who returned to the school and appealed to the appropriate authorities to help apprehend the suspects.

They are also requesting for security men to be employed to guard their foodstuffs once they are restocked.

Meanwhile, opinion leaders in the town have pledged commitment to go to every length to ensure the suspects are arrested.

Video attached above: