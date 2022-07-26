Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy lost his cool when a lifestyle analyst made a negative comment about his choice of fashion.

Stonebwoy paired a sleeveless vest with jeans and a flashy belt to the stage of Adina’ Amplified concert.

But, fashion critic, Fire Stick believes Stonebwoy can do better when it comes to styling. He also pointed out that the idea of tucking shirts in to exhibit flashy belt is primitive.

Fire Stick, borrowing words from his colleague, mocked that aside boxing title holders, it seems “silly” for anyone to draw attention to their belt.

His comments got the attention of Stonebwoy who sent a direct reply, registering his displeasure.

The artiste questioned if he is wrong from opting for a throwback style which was quite popular in the 2005-2008 fashion era.

Stonebwoy believes the criticism is not constructive, rather it came from a place of sheer dislike.

See his reply below:

In your fashion books belt no fit show again?..

Or you have a problem with the 05-08 feel?

Or the authenticity of the clothes ?

Come straight bro

you're allowed to share your views but this tweet is not constructive, it just aims at finding a non-existing flaw. it's negative. — 1GAD (@stonebwoy) July 24, 2022



